Pupils fall ill, one dies, after allegedly eating spaza shop snacks

Thelma Stuurman, Anothando’s grandmother, said every morning, for years, she had bought snacks for her grandchildren from the shop, as she had done that morning.
She shares a home with the late pupil and her two siblings. All three had porridge for breakfast on the day and Stuurman said when Anothando left for school she had been well. Stuurman said Anothando has consumed the chips she bought for her while waiting for her school transport.
Stuurman said it wasn’t long after her grandchildren had left for the day that she was collected by teachers who said one of her grandchildren were sick.
“We rushed to the clinic and waited while she was being attended to. Not long after they told us that she had passed,” she said.
She said Anothando had a bubbly personality.
Anothando’s mother, Thabisa Kwindla, said they were still in shock.
“We are still trying to think how are we going to bury her and we would appreciate any assistance,” she said.
Ngqika primary SGB chair Thulani Pile said this was the first such incident they had come across.
“We are shocked and saddened by what has happened. We are waiting for the education department to assist our teachers who saw what happened to the learner,” he said.
Thembeka Crow, from Sweetwater township, said when news broke of her grandchild being admitted to Grey Hospital, she prayed for her recovery.
“It was my neighbour who told me children were not well at Luzuko and were taken to Sweetwater clinic.
“I cried because we’d heard what happened with the child from Tshatshu village. She [Crow’s grandchild] was treated at Grey and later discharged,” she said.
Crow said once home, her grandchild told them she had consumed chips.
Six pupils from Qonce fell ill, and in a separate incident one child died, after they allegedly consumed snacks bought from two local spaza shops on Thursday.
Tshatshu village’s Anothando Kwindla, 9, a grade 4 pupil at Ngqika Primary School in Zwelitsha, died on Thursday.
She had been rushed to a local clinic by frantic teachers, where she died from suspected food poisoning.
The six pupils, who received urgent medical care on Thursday, are from Luzuko Primary in nearby Sweetwater township.
They were attended to at a local clinic before being transferred to Grey Hospital.
In all the cases, it is suspected the youngsters fell ill after consuming food items or snacks bought from spaza shops in their respective areas.
Cases of children dying as a result of allegedly consuming contaminated food have cropped up across SA in recent weeks.
Having also had several prior cases, Buffalo City Metro is forging ahead with plans to shut down almost 2,000 non-compliant spaza shops across the city.
Up to 2,000 metro spaza shops face closure
Anothando’s death was confirmed on Friday by education MEC Fundile Gade, who said she had “allegedly consumed snacks bought from a local food vendor”.
“The district report states the learner started vomiting just after arriving in class in the morning, and teachers rushed to assist her.
“The learner was hurried to a clinic where she was declared dead at around 8.40am.
“The doctor on call advised the educators an autopsy would have to be performed as the foam in the learner’s mouth indicated traces of food poisoning,” Gade said.
He urged parents to be vigilant “and ensure that children buy their food from recognised and legitimate food vendors”.
“Any school community must be on alert, monitor what the learners buy and consume, and report to local authorities if there are any suspected poisoning cases,” Gade said.
Provincial health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase said the six pupils had been rushed to Grey Hospital with symptoms ranging from difficulty breathing to nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Health insiders said: “The pupils had complained of stomach pains and shortness of breath.”
During a visit to the Kwindla family at the weekend, the family was battling coming to terms with Anothando’s death.
The spaza shop where the snacks are suspected to have been purchased was still cordoned off by police.
Image: SUPPLIED
Pregnant pupil under precautionary observation after 7 fall ill 'from chips'
Ndamase said the department was working with the BCM environmental health directorate to ascertain the facts.
Gade said they had activated district psychosocial support services for the school to counsel and debrief those who had witnessed the incident.
BCM mayor Princess Faku recently told council that in the metro, in the past three weeks, there had been three children buried and six hospitalised, along with one other death, as a result of consuming contaminated food items allegedly bought from spaza shops.
Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed they were investigating an inquest docket following Anothando’s death.
Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said there was an increase in children falling ill allegedly after consuming food items and snacks bought from spaza shops.
“I also urge parents to take the lead in this call and stop giving cash to their children,” he said.
On Friday, BCM intensified its spaza raids with operations in Beacon Bay’s Nompumelelo township, Ducats Zwelitsha and Tshatshu village.
Several arrests were made, with 14 shops closed down for noncompliance.
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said expired foodstuffs to the value of R7,913 and illegal pesticides totalling R2,722 were removed.
Illegal pharmaceuticals and cosmetics worth R5,280 were also confiscated.
