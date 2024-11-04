US music supremo Quincy Jones, who worked with Sinatra and Jackson, dies aged 91

Jones' most lasting achievements were in collaboration with Jackson. They made three landmark albums — “Off the Wall” in 1979, “Thriller” in 1982, and “Bad” in 1987 — that changed the landscape of American popular music. “Thriller” sold as many as 70 million copies, with six of the nine songs on the album becoming top 10 singles.

Quincy Delight Jones Jr. was born March 14, 1933, in Chicago. As a boy, he aspired to be a gangster like those he saw in his rough neighbourhood. He was 7 when his mother was taken to a mental institution. His father, a carpenter, remarried and moved the family to Bremerton in Washington state, where young Quincy pursued a life of petty crime.

Jones said his interest in music bloomed in Bremerton, when he and some friends found a piano after sneaking into the community centre in the segregated wartime housing project where they lived.

He experimented with different instruments in the school band before settling on the trumpet and by 13 was playing jazz, popular music and rhythm-and-blues in nightclubs. In Seattle at age 14, Jones met 16-year-old Ray Charles, not yet famous, who taught him to arrange and compose music.

Basie and trumpeter Clark Terry also would be mentors to the young Jones and he won a scholarship to what would become the Berklee School of Music in Boston. He gave it up, however, to go on the road with Lionel Hampton's band as a teenage trumpet player in the early 1950s.

“Music was the one thing I could control,” Jones wrote in his autobiography. “It was the one world that offered me freedom ... I didn't have to search for answers. The answers lay no further than the bell of my trumpet and my scrawled, pencilled scores. Music made me full, strong, popular, self-reliant and cool.”