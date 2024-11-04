WATCH | Separated families embrace in reunion at US-Mexico border
By Reuters - 04 November 2024
Mexican families separated by the border with the US had a chance to briefly reunite at a "Hugs Not Walls" weekend event.
A drone view shows families separated due to migration as they embrace at the US-Mexico border during a brief reunification meeting held on the Rio Bravo River called 'Hugs, Not Walls' as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on November 2 2024. Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Family members wave at the 'Hugs, Not Walls' event held on the Rio Bravo River on the border between the US and Mexico on November 2 2024. Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Families separated due to migration embrace at the US-Mexico border during a brief reunification meeting on the Rio Bravo river called "Hugs, Not Walls", as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 2, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Families separated due to migration embrace at the US-Mexico border . Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Ana Laura Munoz kisses her son Ian Munoz, from whom she was separated due to migration, during a brief reunification meeting called "Hugs, Not Walls". Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Adan Damian hugs his son Josue Damian, from whom he was separated due to migration, during a brief reunification meeting called "Hugs, Not Walls". Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Ana Laura Munoz hugs her son Ian Munoz. Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The Garcia siblings, who were separated. Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
WATCH | Separated families embrace in reunion at US-Mexico border
Mexican families separated by the border with the US had a chance to briefly reunite at a "Hugs Not Walls" weekend event.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos