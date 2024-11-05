The suspects attempted to take cash and coins but failed to open the safe.
Bullets fly in cash-in-transit heist near East London
A cash-in-transit robbery on the R72 between East London and Port Alfred on Tuesday brought traffic to a halt, as investigators scoured the crime scene.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the robbery involved a Fidelity cash-in-transit vehicle travelling from Port Alfred to East London.
The incident occurred shortly after 3pm.
Mgolodela said when the guards crossed the Keiskama River bridge and began ascending the Chalumna Cuttings, they heard repeated gunshots.
“At that stage, a white Ford Ranger bakkie without registration plates blocked them from the front, while another white bakkie blocked them from the rear,” she said.
Six suspects then allegedly approached the vehicle, forcing the driver and passenger out.
“The suspects planted explosives on the CIT vehicle and ordered the victims to move away and lie down,” Mgolodela said.
“They took the victims' 9mm pistols and detonated the explosives, forcing the CIT vehicle's back doors open,”
The suspects attempted to take cash and coins but failed to open the safe.
“They asked the victims for the safe keys, but were told they didn't carry them on the vehicle,” Mgolodela said.
A second explosive device was planted, but also failed to open the safe.
“The suspects fled in their vehicles,” Mgolodela said.
Police were alerted, and upon arrival, summoned other role players to attend to the scene.
The R72 was closed between Kidds Beach and Chalumna Cuttings due to scattered cartridges.
Affected motorists took to social media to express frustration.
“[I'm] now stuck in non-moving traffic on the R72 due to this heist,” posted one user.
Another user's husband drove past the scene shortly after the incident occurred.
“[There were] no police on the scene yet,” she wrote.
