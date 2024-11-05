News

Cambridge High matric pupils released on bail in sexual assault case

Suspects, aged 18 and 19, accused of forcing younger boy to masturbate and filming incident

05 November 2024
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Senior Reporter

Two Cambridge High School matric pupils who were arrested for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old boy to masturbate and filming the incident were granted bail of R500 each in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday...

