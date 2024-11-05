Cambridge High matric pupils released on bail in sexual assault case
Suspects, aged 18 and 19, accused of forcing younger boy to masturbate and filming incident
Two Cambridge High School matric pupils who were arrested for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old boy to masturbate and filming the incident were granted bail of R500 each in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.