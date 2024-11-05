News

WATCH | Eastern Cape transport department on high alert as snowfall hits major routes

By DispatchLIVE - 05 November 2024
The Eastern Cape transport department is closely monitoring routes affected by snowfall.
The Eastern Cape transport department is on high alert after snowfall affected some major routes in the province on Tuesday.

Affected areas include Graaff-Reinet and Nxuba (Cradock), department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

The department is closely monitoring mountain passes, specifically the Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet, as well as the Wapadsberg Pass between Graaff-Reinet and Nxuba (Cradock).

“This November snowfall adds another dimension to already challenging conditions in the Eastern Cape, with widespread heavy rains causing slippery roads and poor visibility,” Binqose said.

“These rains are posing a challenge to our infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

“We are calling on our road users to be extra vigilant.”

N9. Lootsberg pass between Graaff Reinet & Middelburg. Eastern Cape Department of Transport

Posted by Handri Vorster on Monday, November 4, 2024
