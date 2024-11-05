Meyiwa accused complain of solitary confinement, bad conditions at C-Max

Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli have turned to the Pretoria high court on an urgent basis, seeking to be removed from solitary confinement with immediate effect.

This is pending their sought order to declare the decision to detain them in C-Max prison for continuous years inconsistent with the constitution.

There are seven respondents listed, including the minister of correctional services, the national commissioner, the area commissioner of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services, the head of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services, and the minister of justice and constitutional development, among others.

Mncube, who is the first applicant, said he has been incarcerated in the maximum security C-Max section of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria since December 4 2020.

Mcube said he suffered a complete breakdown on October 7 2024 since his circumstances became untenable.

He said in his affidavit: “I am unable to concentrate and severely stressed, I have feelings of fear and hopelessness and at times I am unable to distinguish day from night.”