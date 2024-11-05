POLL | Who do you think will be the next US president?

After months of election campaigns by US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Americans headed to the polls to vote on Tuesday.
Reuters reported polling indicates a highly competitive race between Democratic nominee Harris and Republican contender Trump, particularly in key states.
Surveys show Trump leading Harris in the critical battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
According to an AtlasIntel poll, Trump garnered about 49% of voter support compared to Harris' 47.2% nationally, with similar margins observed in the swing states.
