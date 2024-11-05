UFS tells of safety measures after student dragged by robbers' car

While the robbery was distressing for the student involved, UFS said, it had been concerned for some time about the safety of students living off-campus and over the years had tried to address the issue.
“The UFS has instigated off-campus safety measures during the past few years,” said Loader.
These measures include continuous safety awareness campaigns in collaboration with SAPS, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) and private security companies. Additionally, UFS student organisations, such as the community safety committee and social work students, serve as safety champions for their peers.
In response to the rising safety concerns, UFS has also contracted armed-response private security companies 24/7 to respond to reported off-campus incidents. These security services are enhanced during peak periods, such as during exams, to ensure that students are protected.
“The university has also implemented several specific safety measures, including the accreditation of off-campus residences in collaboration with housing and residence affairs groups,the police, CPFs, and private security providers. In addition, real-time crime reporting is facilitated through Crime Stop WhatsApp groups,” Loader explained.
The University of the Free State (UFS) says it has been concerned for some time about the safety of students living off-campus. This after a shocking robbery involving a fourth-year bachelor of education student in Bloemfontein at the weekend.
The incident, which was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, has raised concerns over student safety. In one video, the student can be seen struggling to regain his belongings from the robbers, who fight him off before speeding away in a vehicle.
In a second, more harrowing, video, the student is seen hanging on to the front passenger door of the vehicle in a desperate attempt to stop the robbers from fleeing. The car speeds off, dragging the student before he is eventually forced to let go.
Police confirmed the student was robbed of two phones.
The university’s senior director of communication and marketing, Lacea Loader, confirmed the robbery, saying the university was taking the matter seriously and was fully supporting the police in their investigation.
“The management is aware of an incident involving a fourth-year BEd student that happened off-campus in Bloemfontein on November 3,” Loader said. “The university has provided counselling and social support to the student.”
“We’ve rolled out whistles to off-campus students in collaboration with CPF, and we've appointed an off-campus security liaison officer to help with reporting incidents and to facilitate counselling for traumatised students,” said Loader.
Loader noted the importance of collaboration with student leaders and local safety organisations.
“We’ve also increased the off-campus armed response and patrol service, especially with the start of the examination period,” said Loader.
The student representative council has introduced a buddy system to ensure that students walk in groups when off-campus.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the police had identified the owner of the vehicle involved in the incident.
“At the time of the incident, the vehicle was booked in at a panel beater. A manhunt has been launched for the mechanic who fled his business premises,” said Mathe.
The robbers allegedly made off with two mobile phones. The police investigation is ongoing.
