The DA has gone to the Constitutional Court to seek an order of confirmation of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that section 6(1)(a) of the South African Citizenship Act is unconstitutional and invalid — to the extent that it leads to citizens losing their citizenship upon voluntary and formal acquisition of the citizenship of another country, unless they obtain earlier permission from the home affairs minister.
WATCH LIVE | DA heads to ConCourt over SA Citizenship Act ruling
