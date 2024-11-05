News

WATCH | 'Very strange': Karoo gets snow in summer

By TimesLIVE - 05 November 2024
Snowfall is currently being experienced in the Karoo towns of Graaff-Reinet, Nxuba (formerly Cradock) and Middelburg. File image.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Karoo towns of Graaff-Reinet, Nxuba (formerly Cradock) and Middelburg are experiencing snowfalls.

The Eastern Cape transport department, which shared a video of the “very strange phenomenon for November,” said it is monitoring mountain passes, especially the Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet and the Wapadsberg Pass between Graaff-Reinet and Nxuba.

The Lootsberg road has been reopened to traffic after a temporary closure earlier on Tuesday.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a level 5 storm hit on Monday with heavy winds, rain and lightning claiming at least one life in the Mpofana municipality. While the storm abated on Tuesday, several cars were damaged when a bridge on the N2 south near Amanzimtoti collapsed after heavy rains.

Gauteng, meanwhile, is in the grip of a heatwave, with maximum temperatures around the 30°C mark.

TimesLIVE

