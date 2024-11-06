The executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Dikeledi Jennifer Ntlatseng, is on Wednesday holding a media briefing on the directorate's progress on the investigation relating to the death of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
Kinnear was murdered outside his house at Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, in September 2020.
WATCH LIVE | Ipid briefs media on investigation into Charl Kinnear's death
