WATCH LIVE | Ipid briefs media on investigation into Charl Kinnear's death

By TimesLIVE - 06 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Dikeledi Jennifer Ntlatseng, is on Wednesday holding a media briefing on the directorate's progress on the investigation relating to the death of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was murdered outside his house at Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, in September 2020.

