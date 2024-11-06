News

WATCH | Russia launches Soyuz rocket with dozens of satellites, two from Iran

By Reuters - 06 November 2024

Russia launched a Soyuz rocket carrying two satellites designed to monitor the space weather around Earth and 53 small satellites, including two Iranian ones, Roscosmos space agency said.

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage carrying satellites blasts off from its launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far-eastern Amur region in Russia on November 5 2024.
Image: GCTC/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster ascends after blasting off at the Vostochny Cosmodrome on November 5 2024.
Image: GCTC/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia on August 11 2023.
Image: GCTC/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage, carrying the Russian Meteor-M spacecraft and 18 Russian and foreign additional small satellites, blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia on February 29 2024.
Image: GCTC/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
