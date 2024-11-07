Forty-one pupils from Ihobe Primary School in Phahameng received medical attention when they presented with stomach cramps at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein after allegedly eating chocolates.
Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said there were no vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms.
Three of the 41 children were admitted to hospital but two were later discharged and one, a 10-year-old boy, was kept for further treatment due to other unrelated ailments which were aggravated by the alleged food poisoning.
TimesLIVE
41 children from Mangaung primary school fall ill after 'eating chocolate'
Boy, 10, kept in hospital due to other unrelated ailments
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Forty-one pupils from Ihobe Primary School in Phahameng received medical attention when they presented with stomach cramps at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein after allegedly eating chocolates.
Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said there were no vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms.
Three of the 41 children were admitted to hospital but two were later discharged and one, a 10-year-old boy, was kept for further treatment due to other unrelated ailments which were aggravated by the alleged food poisoning.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos