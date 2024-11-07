News

Close all spaza shops, reregister them: ANC's Mbalula tells government

'Owners should be deported if they are not properly documented'

07 November 2024
Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for action on spaza shops after at least 12 children have died and many others have been hospitalised after eating snacks bought at some local spazas.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Close all spaza shops and register them anew. And if the owners are found to be in the country illegally, deport them. 

This is the call the ANC made on Thursday to the government after the deaths of several children in Gauteng townships allegedly after eating poisonous food bought in local spaza shops. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said the party and its government should not behave as if they are not in power and called on them to act immediately.

At least 12 children have died and many others have been hospitalised in several townships, including Soweto, after eating snacks bought at some local spazas.

Mbalula said the government should immediately move to shut all spaza shops, have them register afresh and permanently close those without proper documentation. Owners should be deported if they are not properly documented. 

He said the ANC was saddened by the developments that have affected so many children.

“These tragedies underscore a growing concern over the health, safety and hygiene in shops and food outlets across our communities and highlight the urgent need for regulatory improvements,” said Mbalula.

“To this extent, as the ANC we call on our government to lead the regulation of the spaza shop environment and ensure that all spaza shops close down and register afresh to ensure that we've got the right people serving our communities.”

Mbalula said this should also be used as an opportunity to crack down on illegal immigrants.

“Over and above that, deal with those who are operating illegal spaza shops and those who are illegal in terms of immigration laws,” he said.

“Spaza shops have long played a central role in our local communities. We must stop paying lip service and act.”

The Gauteng provincial government first hinted on the move to close all spaza shops earlier in the week, calling the tragedy a state of disaster.

Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile said urgent action was needed to curb further deaths as the situation was getting out of control.

“If I had to do things my way, first I would just close everything and then we start from the beginning so that those shops that are not located in proper areas, which are on pavements, shops that have no licences, everyone would have to start from the beginning,” Maile told Newzroom Afrika.

Some ministers are understood to have also been briefed by the Gauteng acting premier Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on Wednesday about the imminent move to shut down all spaza shops in the province.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Buffalo City Metro officials, led by mayor Princess Faku, shut down non-compliant spaza shops on Thursday, arresting owners for various transgressions.

Posted by Daily Dispatch on Thursday, November 7, 2024
