Close all spaza shops, reregister them: ANC's Mbalula tells government

Close all spaza shops and register them anew. And if the owners are found to be in the country illegally, deport them.

This is the call the ANC made on Thursday to the government after the deaths of several children in Gauteng townships allegedly after eating poisonous food bought in local spaza shops.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said the party and its government should not behave as if they are not in power and called on them to act immediately.

At least 12 children have died and many others have been hospitalised in several townships, including Soweto, after eating snacks bought at some local spazas.

Mbalula said the government should immediately move to shut all spaza shops, have them register afresh and permanently close those without proper documentation. Owners should be deported if they are not properly documented.