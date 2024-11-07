A hero policeman rescued a 57-year-old motorist from her partially submerged car after it was swept away by floodwaters at the Smytheland Road causeway in Dorchester Heights, East London, on Wednesday.
Warrant Officer Fred Dicks, from East London search and rescue, responded to the incident after heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday, which caused a bridge to overflow.
Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the woman had tried to cross the bridge in her Toyota Yaris when her vehicle was washed off.
On arrival, Dicks found the car partially submerged, with the woman still trapped inside.
“She was in a state of panic, having been stuck for more than 30 minutes,” Mqala said.
East London policeman saves woman trapped in submerged vehicle
Dicks, the only SAPS member on scene, was assisted by an Eco Scorpions member with NSRI training.
He donned a personal floating device, attached a safety line, and approached the vehicle using swift-water techniques.
“He [Dicks] provided the woman with a safety jacket and, after she expressed concerns about walking in the strong currents, carried her to safety while secured to the safety line,” Mqala said.
A Priority ambulance was on standby for a medical check-up, and a flatbed tow truck assisted in recovering the vehicle.
