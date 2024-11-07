Several residents, including a child, who are believed to have been bitten by a donkey suspected of having rabies in Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear), have been urged to come forward for medical attention.
The appeal was issued by the Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform.
On Wednesday, the donkey, displaying aggressive behaviour and unusual symptoms, was euthanised by the SA Police Service after department veterinarians were unable to approach it.
“The animal was clearly suffering and posed a significant risk to the community,” Dr Chanelle Kyle, the department’s state veterinarian in the Elundini local municipality, said.
Laboratory tests are being conducted to confirm the presence of rabies.
At least two people, including a child, have sought medical attention for bite wounds.
Eastern Cape on high alert after donkey suspected of having rabies bites residents
Image: 123RF/kittisak123rf
“We also have an unconfirmed report that another individual was hospitalised,” Kyle said.
“The department has also been contacted and informed about the situation.”
The department is tracing people who may have been bitten and is urging them to receive rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).
PEP, a series of vaccinations and medication, can prevent rabies if administered promptly.
To prevent the spread of rabies, the department has advised community members to vaccinate all pets against rabies, avoid contact with wild animals, especially those appearing sick or injured, and refrain from handling or feeding wild animals.
Community members, who may have been bitten or have information regarding others who were bitten, are urged to contact the local clinic or hospital for assistance.
Kyle said every effort was being made to locate those who may have been bitten and to spread awareness about the importance of seeking medical attention promptly.
“The department is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all community members,” she said.
