Fire breaks out on external sign at Sandton City

A fire started on an external façade sign of the level 8 parking area in Sandton City shopping centre on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg emergency management services firefighters responded to a call at 11.40am where the illuminated advertising sign “Sandton City” was on fire. The fire was soon extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire had not been determined.

Sandton City confirmed the incident and said it was trading as normal.

“Sandton City prioritises the safety and security of all shoppers, staff and tenants and management is working closely with the relevant teams to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The affected parking area has been cordoned off, and the minor damage is being assessed.”

TimesLIVE