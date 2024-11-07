Mom who lost 20-month-old baby making headway in legal fight to find answers

The mother of a 20-month-old baby who died two weeks ago says she is making headway in her legal battle to get answers about his death.
Lesego Peka trended on social media last week after going public about the death of her son Kaone. It was alleged Kaone drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s house in Centurion while under the care of two helpers.
The child was buried two days later but the mother was not present.
In a series of posts on Instagram this week, Peka thanked those who stood by her, helping her secure legal representation in seeking answers about the cause of death of her child. Her gratitude extended specifically to the women who showed up in large numbers to march on her behalf at the Olifantsfontein police station last month.
“Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me. You have carried me through your prayers and acts of kindness. Thank you to everyone who has stood behind us during this difficult time,” she said.
“Your contribution has greatly helped in getting a legal representative, a court order has been granted in my favour. I will update you soon on the outcome. Further developments and details will follow later. This is a difficult time for me. What seems to be a breakthrough or victory also marks the beginning of this painful journey we are about to embark on.”
Peka did not share what the court order stipulated but she had been fighting to get a post-mortem conducted on her child.
Kaone’s father Oberon Matsuvuki previously released a statement publicly addressing the circumstances surrounding his son’s death and the subsequent decision to proceed with the burial without the presence of his mother.
He said he had called Peka the day of the drowning, when she had been travelling to Limpopo. He said he kept her updated about his plan for the burial. TimesLIVE Premium reported Peka had wanted to approach a court to halt the burial but was too late — the child was buried before her request could be actioned.
At the time of the incident, Matsuvuki had been granted custody of Kaone after Peka, who had left her full-time job to care for her child, became homeless and dependent on friends and family.
TimesLIVE
