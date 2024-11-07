Sabie pastor who allegedly raped congregant aged 16 is denied bail

A 46-year-old Mpumalanga pastor who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl last month was denied bail by the Sabie magistrate’s court on Thursday.

This was after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully opposed his release for the incident which allegedly happened at his place of residence in Sabie in October.

The accused was arrested last month after allegations that the victim went to his home to be prayed for as she had a wound on her leg. She is a member of his congregation.

“When she arrived at the accused's home, the accused allegedly welcomed her, kissed her and pushed her to his bedroom before raping her,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.