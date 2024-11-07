Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli are on Thursday unveiling the King Shaka statue at King Shaka International Airport.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa, premier Thami Ntuli unveil King Shaka statue
Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli are on Thursday unveiling the King Shaka statue at King Shaka International Airport.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos