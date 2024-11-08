The Buffalo City Metro has closed Nahoon Beach due to strong and hazardous rip currents.
Authorities have identified powerful rip currents posing a significant threat to beachgoers, swimmers, surfers and other beach activities.
On Friday, BCM warned the public via social media.
"Beachgoers are hereby advised not to enter the water at Nahoon Beach," the metro posted.
"The beach is closed due to hazardous rip currents."
The city is expected to monitor the situation and reopen the beach when conditions improve.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Nahoon Beach closed due to harzadous rip currents
Image: SUPPLIED
The Buffalo City Metro has closed Nahoon Beach due to strong and hazardous rip currents.
Authorities have identified powerful rip currents posing a significant threat to beachgoers, swimmers, surfers and other beach activities.
On Friday, BCM warned the public via social media.
"Beachgoers are hereby advised not to enter the water at Nahoon Beach," the metro posted.
"The beach is closed due to hazardous rip currents."
The city is expected to monitor the situation and reopen the beach when conditions improve.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos