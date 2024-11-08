News

BREAKING | Nahoon Beach closed due to harzadous rip currents

By DispatchLIVE - 08 November 2024
Nahoon Beach has been closed until further notice, the Buffalo City Metro announced on Friday.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Buffalo City Metro has closed Nahoon Beach due to strong and hazardous rip currents.

Authorities have identified powerful rip currents posing a significant threat to beachgoers, swimmers, surfers and other beach activities.

On Friday, BCM warned the public via social media.

"Beachgoers are hereby advised not to enter the water at Nahoon Beach," the metro posted.

"The beach is closed due to hazardous rip currents."

The city is expected to monitor the situation and reopen the beach when conditions improve.

