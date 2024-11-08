Death of Hout Bay taxi driver after chaotic arrest being probed by Ipid

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said Creecy should engage the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) as the “leading agency investigating this matter”.
Smith said allegations the city’s law enforcement officers were responsible for the incident were “troubling”. This was in response to comments made by “sections of the taxi industry”.
“While the circumstances surrounding the incident are not entirely clear, any loss of life is tragic, but more tragic is the blatant exploitation of someone’s death to spread misinformation,” said Smith.
“The allegation that the city’s enforcement services were responsible for the incident is troubling, specially considering the myriad video clips to the contrary that have been circulating since.
“For the record, on November 1 at about 7pm, the South African Police Service (SAPS) requested law enforcement support in Strand Street in the CBD.
“A shot had been heard, and police officers had identified a suspect. However, based on the information at our disposal, bystanders and taxi drivers tried to run interference. Law enforcement officers provided tactical cover to the SAPS officers.”
Smith said Vimba was taken to the nearby railway police station by SAPS officers, and law enforcement officers remained at the scene for about an hour before departing.
“The city is aware the matter, and the police's conduct, is being investigated by Ipid,” he said.
“I encourage the national transport minister to engage with Ipid as the leading agency investigating this matter. While we are confident that our staff acted accordingly, the safety and security directorate has briefed its investigating unit to investigate the matter too,” he said.
“It is imperative that justice prevails for Luvuyo Vimba and his family, but the dangerous allegations by Codeta (Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association) cannot go unchecked, and they can certainly not claim victimisation when so many in their industry continue to break the law with reckless abandon on a daily basis.”
South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said Vimba, a taxi driver from Hout Bay, “died in hospital a few days after the altercation” with police and city law enforcement.
Tumana said Santaco was outraged over the alleged assault.
“Last year's taxi strike in the province was because of the same issue, daily harassment and violence faced by drivers at the hands of law enforcement,” he said.
“We embarked on a taxi strike as Santaco in 2023 because of the same issue. This kind of behaviour is an injustice so we demand the police officers seen in the video must be brought to book.”
Santaco urged police minister Senzo Mchunu to intervene.
“This is the reality experienced by our drivers on roads in the Western Cape on a daily basis. This one came to a point where one of our own lost his life at the hands of people who are supposed to protect us, the police,” he said.
Tumana said after last year’s taxi strike, they met with the city to establish a Minibus Taxi Task Team to address issues within the taxi industry.
“Unfortunately, it appears that instead of improving, the situation is escalating,” said Tumana.
Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed the directorate was investigating the incident.
Death of Hout Bay taxi driver after chaotic arrest being probed by Ipid
Image: Screengrab via tjtopkiller/TikTok
The death of a taxi driver days after his chaotic arrest in the Cape Town CBD has created tension between the city and national transport ministry.
Video footage of a half naked 32-year-old Luvuyo Vimba being subdued by police and city law enforcement officers last Friday, while members of the public tried to intervene, went viral. Vimba died in hospital a few days later.
Transport minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa on Thursday expressed their “sincere message of condolences to the family and the loved ones” of the driver. Creecy and Hlengwa said in a statement that Vimba had been “tragically murdered”.
“It is alleged Mr Vimba's death was preceded by a violent encounter with Cape Town law enforcement officers,” they said.
They called on mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to “institute an independent investigation into Mr Vimba's death and allegations that excessive force was used which resulted in his death”.
They said the incident was “unfortunate for the reputation of law enforcement officers who are entrusted with the responsibility to protect members of society yet are finding themselves at the centre of such a controversy”.
“That his family was only able to find [Vimba] on Monday raises more questions than answers.”
They called on the city to hold those implicated accountable.
