A 26-year-old woman and her 43-year-old brother have been arrested after allegedly killing a one-day-old baby by stabbing her with a sharp instrument in Lasteehoop Ga Malatji in Limpopo on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials were summoned to the scene and found the body of the infant buried in a shallow grave.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the circumstances that led to the incident are under investigation.
“Preliminary investigations established the infant's mother and her brother allegedly killed the child after she was born at home. The two suspects were linked to the incident and immediately arrested,” said Mashaba.
He said the suspects are expected to appear before the Mankweng magistrate's court soon.
Sister and brother arrested after allegedly killing newborn infant
