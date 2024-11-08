‘The tears, pain, trauma’: Adetshina opens up about Miss Universe journey

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has opened up about her challenging journey to the upcoming Miss Universe contest in Mexico.
In a video on her social media titled “my mind says I'm tired, I can't do it any more, but my heart is saying don't give up”, she said the journey has not been easy but she's determined to make it through to the end.
“This journey hasn’t been easy for me mentally and emotionally. The tears, the pain, the trauma,” she said.
“The days I felt like giving up, the days I felt unworthy and undeserving. However I refuse to let anyone or anything dim my vision.”
Born to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, Adetshina's journey to the Miss Universe competition has dominated headlines. She initially competed in the Miss SA competition but withdrew due to questions surrounding her identity. After that she joined the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and was crowned the winner, representing Taraba State. She is set to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe event on November 17.
She said she has dreamt of walking the Miss Universe stage since 2017.
“Seven years later, I, Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina will be walking the Miss Universe stage. Win or not I am so proud of myself and filled with so much joy and fulfilment for I am about to accomplish what once seemed impossible. I envisioned this moment and I’m about to make it a reality.
“This achievement is not only mine but it’s for Nigeria, it’s for Africa. Your support and encouragement have been the fuel to my fire.”
As Adetshina prepares to take the stage in Mexico, she's been sharing updates about her journey on social media, from stunning photos to day-to-day activities leading up to the final.
