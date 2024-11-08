Top lawyer to represent land claims fraud suspects
Henry van Breda appears for seven accused as case postponed
Top East London attorney Henry van Breda will from now on represent all seven suspects implicated in the R13m Eastern Cape land claims fraud scandal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.