News

WATCH LIVE | Botswana president-elect Duma Boko's inauguration

By TimesLIVE - 08 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Botswana president-elect Duma Boko is being inaugurated in the capital Gaborone on Friday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Botswana President-elect, Adv Duma Boko inauguration
Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says Russia is ready for dialogue | REUTERS