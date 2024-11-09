Army awaits Ramaphosa nod to tackle Eastern Cape crime, Holomisa tells mourners

Defence deputy minister Bantu Holomisa says the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is ready to descend on the Eastern Cape to help tackle rampant crime, should President Cyril Ramaphosa give the green light.
Holomisa was speaking on Friday at the funeral of Nkosikazi Nogcinile Mtirara, the slain former acting traditional leader of Mqhekezweni village, who was gunned down at her royal home in the Bhityi administrative area outside Mthatha in October.
He responded to calls for the army's deployment to the province to deal with serious crimes — including extortion, protection rackets and mass shootings.
The calls were repeated at Mtirara's funeral.
"We are ready, if the president can nod, we will be right here in no time," Holomisa told mourners.
"But we will have to work with the police and community to play their part."
Holomisa, like many in the area, also highlighted the perceived under-resourced police in the area.
"The local police station cannot effectively police this vast rural area," he said.
"They have fewer police vans and the road network is such a big challenge."
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane had previously said that he had asked Ramaphosa to deploy soldiers to the province to curb crime.
At the funeral, cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams said the provincial government awaited Ramaphosa's response.
During her official send-off, Mtirara had been praised as a fearless leader who fought against a number of ills at her village.
The AbaThembu royal member was applauded for fighting against extortion, stock theft, circulation of illegal firearms and gender-based violence in the notorious Bhityi area.
She was killed on the same night her neighbour Nonceba Timakwe was hacked to death and five schoolgirls were raped.
Grieving royals, government and political leaders, as well as the clergy, described how crime has turned Mqhekezweni – where former president Nelson Mandela grew up – into a village of horror where criminals do as they please, killing, raping and robbing women and children on a regular basis.
Livestock theft is also a problem in the area.
Speaking at the funeral, Mandela's grandson Nkosi Mandla Mandela said Mqhekezweni was "a university of traditional knowledge".
"This home is known in the entire Thembu kingdom to have produced think tanks and heroes of our time," he said.
"We are therefore heartbroken that such a horrific incident can happen in this home that is supposed to be an institution of tradition where all homes ought to be protected."
Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana and Imbumba Yamakhosikazi Akomkhulu Queen MaDosini Tina Ndamase said Mtirara's murder showed that leaders were not safe and needed to be protected.
"Nkosikazi Nogcinile raised concerns in 2019 that she was under attack from criminals who want to do as they please and she was seen as a stumbling block," Ndamase said.
Image: LULAMILE FENI
