A 41-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Monday for alleged involvement in a R1.2m fraud scheme.
The suspect, arrested by the Komani-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) of the Hawks in East London on Friday, faces charges alongside co-accused Dylan Buzz Strydom.
Strydom, 27, was arrested on September 23 and granted R500 bail by the Mthatha regional court on September 25.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the complainant — a Tsomo hotel owner — was approached by a person posing as a Yoco Technology (Pty) Ltd employee.
“The suspects allegedly sold three speed point machines to the complainant for R3,500,” Mhlakuvana said.
After using the machines for several months, the complainant discovered that sale proceeds were not reflecting in their business account, prompting them to report the incident to the Hawks.
Investigations revealed that the bank account receiving the sales money belonged to the arrested suspect, who resides in East London.
East London man arrested in R1m speed point machine fraud case
Image: Supplied
A 41-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Monday for alleged involvement in a R1.2m fraud scheme.
The suspect, arrested by the Komani-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) of the Hawks in East London on Friday, faces charges alongside co-accused Dylan Buzz Strydom.
Strydom, 27, was arrested on September 23 and granted R500 bail by the Mthatha regional court on September 25.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the complainant — a Tsomo hotel owner — was approached by a person posing as a Yoco Technology (Pty) Ltd employee.
“The suspects allegedly sold three speed point machines to the complainant for R3,500,” Mhlakuvana said.
After using the machines for several months, the complainant discovered that sale proceeds were not reflecting in their business account, prompting them to report the incident to the Hawks.
Investigations revealed that the bank account receiving the sales money belonged to the arrested suspect, who resides in East London.
Hawks arrest 14 suspects in R157m fraud and money laundering case
Further probe allegedly established collusion between the suspect and Strydom to defraud the complainant.
“The transactions, totalling R1.2-million, occurred between July and September 2023,” Mhlakuvana said.
“The investigation culminated in the suspect's arrest on November 8.”
The suspect will be transported from East London to Mthatha for his first court appearance.
The provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the team's swift response and expert investigation skills.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos