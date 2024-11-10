News

East London student arrested after newborn found dead in residence dustbin

By DispatchLIVE - 10 November 2024
The body of a newborn baby was found in a dustin in East London on Friday.
Image: File / Thinkstock

A 20-year-old university student has been arrested after the body of a newborn baby was found in a dustbin at a student residence in East London on Friday.

The woman faces charges of concealment of birth.

On Sunday, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed the arrest.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the [ongoing] investigation,” Nkohli said.

The student is expected to appear in court soon.

The university had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

