Maboya said they are involving the police and the department of health to enforce compliance of the restrictive measures they have undertaken. The department of environment, small businesses, trade and industry is also contributing by investigating the sources of the implicated food items.
“School principals must compile detailed lists of all authorised vendors operating on or near school premises. District directors will ensure these lists are submitted to environmental health inspectors for thorough evaluation and inspections.
“The National School Nutrition Programme officials will maintain an ongoing schedule of vendor oversight in co-ordination with the department’s head office to uphold food safety standards,” said Maboya.
On Friday, the Gauteng department of education instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice. The province has also been plagued by cases of food poisoning recently.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “In response, we are implementing immediate measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our learners. Schools and SGBs are instructed to closely monitor and regulate vendors, tuck shops, and other outlets that sell food to learners.”
SowetanLIVE
Free State suspends food sales by vendors at schools after cases of poisoning
Ban excludes tuck shops approved by SGBs
Social Justice News Reporter
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Free State department of education has suspended all non-school-managed vendor activities on and around school grounds.
The department said the pause will allow the conclusion of an investigation into recent cases of food poisoning and to co-ordinate health and safety compliance.
While school-owned tuck shops and vendors who operate under strict supervision of school governing bodies are exempted, they must comply with stringent safety protocols.
“The poisoning incidents have raised significant concern, with learners from multiple schools in districts such as Lejweleputswa, Motheo, Thabo Mofutsanyana and Xhariep requiring medical attention and hospitalisation after consuming items purchased from local vendors,” said education MEC Dr Mantlhake Julia Maboya.
SowetanLIVE
