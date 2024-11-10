Floyd Shivambu has been appointed secretary-general of the MK Party.
MK Party president Jacob Zuma made this announcement on Sunday after receiving a letter of resignation from the party's former secretary-general Dr Sifiso Maseko on Tuesday.
Magasela Mzobe, the MK Party’s head of the presidency, said Maseko was suspended by the Gauteng health department pending an internal disciplinary process that had since been concluded.
He said Zuma had accepted Maseko’s request to resume his work as chief director in the Gauteng health department.
“Maseko is released as secretary-general but will retain his responsibilities as a member of the national high command, which is the highest decision-making body in the MKP.” said Mzobe.
Zuma appointed Shivambu after consultation with MK Party national officials, as prescribed by the party’s constitution.
Mzobe said Zuma and national officials will announce the necessary changes on the vacant role of national organiser, previously occupied by Shivambu when he moved from the EFF in August.
TimesLIVE
Shivambu appointed secretary-general of MK Party
Image: Luba Lesolle
