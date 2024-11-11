News

BREAKING | Eastern Cape mom pleads for safe return of missing twins, nephews amid desperate search

By SINO MAJANGAZA - 11 November 2024
From left, Sive Sganga, Thabile Sganga, Thabisile Sganga and Oyintando Sganga from Madamini village in Ntabankulu have been missing since Sunday.
A desperate Eastern Cape mother has made a heartfelt and urgent appeal for the safe return of her twins and two nephews who went missing on Sunday.

Nosicelo Sganga, of Madamini village in Ntabankulu, said the children disappeared at about 11am while playing in the yard.

“They were making noise while I was busy washing clothes,” she said.

“When the noise stopped, I thought they had gone to a relative’s house nearby.”

Assuming they were safe, Sganga went to town.

When she returned, the children had not come back.

“I started panicking and searched the neighbourhood,” she said.

“The neighbours joined in, but we couldn’t find them.”

The search was suspended at about 9pm and Sganga reported the matter to the police.

“The police promised to start searching on Monday morning,” she said.

“The search resumed, but so far, there’s no sign of them.”

