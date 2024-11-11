Controversy brewing over sudden withdrawal of SABC Bill from parliament

He emphasised that the current version of the bill failed to provide a credible funding model for the SABC’s long-term survival.



“Most importantly, the current version does not adequately address the most important element regarding the SABC’s sustainability — a credible funding model that will steer the public broadcaster to success,” said Malatsi

He also criticised the bill’s proposed delayed funding model, which would have given the minister up to three years to develop a sustainable financial framework.



“This approach does not meet the urgency required to stabilise the broadcaster and risks perpetuating an outdated licensing structure that will not provide the SABC with the necessary resources to fulfil its mandate,” said Malatsi.



He voiced concerns about the bill granting the minister additional powers.



“The bill would also grant the minister of communications additional powers, including influence over board appointments, which risks eroding the broadcaster’s independence at a time when media freedom is more crucial than ever.”

Instead of amending the bill, Malatsi announced his intention to prioritise the development of a sustainable funding model for the SABC.



“The public broadcaster’s financial stability is not only critical for its survival but also essential for its ability to serve South Africans as an independent, trustworthy source of information, education, and entertainment,” he said.