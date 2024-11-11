The two entities conveyed their deepest condolences to the families and promised the matter would be investigated.
They said they will provide an update once all parties have been consulted, including the project contractor.
“DWS and VCW would like to appeal to members of the community to steer away from areas with trenches as they may pose danger, especially after rainfall, and urge parents to guard their children and to keep them away from water bodies as they pose risks of drowning."
Mavasa said the project is part of the sewer network repair projects in Matjhabeng municipality under the department’s ministerial intervention.
He said VCW is an implementing agent for the department.
TimesLIVE
Two minors drown in excavation hole
Group of children tried to swim inside the pit
Reporter
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Two children aged 10 and 11 drowned in an excavation hole in Ward 16, Thabong Ext 4, Matjhabeng municipality in Free State on Saturday.
This is after a group of children tried to swim inside the pit filled with water after rainfall.
The department of water & sanitation (DWS) and Vaal Central Water (VCW) said community members were alerted by one of the children who was playing with the two deceased children.
They assisted in taking the children out of the hole before an ambulance arrived.
“Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the two children but their efforts were unsuccessful,” said DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.
Girl, 4, drowns in raging river after being separated from mom
The two entities conveyed their deepest condolences to the families and promised the matter would be investigated.
They said they will provide an update once all parties have been consulted, including the project contractor.
“DWS and VCW would like to appeal to members of the community to steer away from areas with trenches as they may pose danger, especially after rainfall, and urge parents to guard their children and to keep them away from water bodies as they pose risks of drowning."
Mavasa said the project is part of the sewer network repair projects in Matjhabeng municipality under the department’s ministerial intervention.
He said VCW is an implementing agent for the department.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos