News

WATCH LIVE | Communications minister Malatsi addresses delegates at launch of SA digital economy report

By TimesLIVE - 11 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi will deliver the keynote address at the launch of the South African digital economy report.

The report outlines the role of mobile technology in driving digital transformation and economic growth in South Africa.

It also highlights how South Africa's digital economy, encompassing everything from ICT infrastructure to digital services, is a major economic driver, with projections that it will reach 15-20% by 2025.  

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Digital Economy Report
Omoda C9 South African launch