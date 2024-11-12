News

Destitute Mthatha family gifted a brighter future

Navy steps in to replace their dilapidated iron shack with a three-bedroom house

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 12 November 2024

For nearly two decades, a destitute Eastern Cape family of six lived in squalor in a tiny dilapidated iron shack...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Digital Economy Report
Omoda C9 South African launch