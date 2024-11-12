‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce

On Facebook Thembelani Majozi defended Kolisi.
“Judging by the way he looks, I think he is free. Everyone knows marriage is like a prison. He has done it all and has beautiful children. Let Siya live his life. That Speedo has a South African flag. He definitely wore it on purpose and the purpose revealed itself. So what.”
Others were happy that Kolisi looked happy.
Thulani Ndwandwe wrote: “You can see on his face he's been longing to do that for a very long time.”
Ntsako Valoi said: “He's doing what single men do.”
“He's a free man since he's out of marriage,” Facebook user Lesetsa Daniel Mello wrote.
Matt Makhabela interpreted the gesture as a cry for help amid divorce proceedings: “This is a cry for help. The guy is really stressed about his divorce. Stress and depression can make one act crazy sometimes. He realised he messed up.”
Critics worry Kolisi's behaviour may detract from his responsibilities.
“I am OK about him being free, but being free also comes with responsibilities of the brand you carry. Hope he remains disciplined and focused. We have seen too many here going south when there is not a supportive woman on their side. I wish him strength in dealing with the divorce. Maybe he is using any opportunity given to process everything because it is not an easy one,” Zee Ngcambu shared in Facebook.
Elizme du Toit hoped Kolisi would stay on track after separation from Rachel: “Rachel probably tried to keep him on the right path during their marriage.”
In 2021 after the national rugby team claimed victory over Scotland in Edinburgh, a video of Kolisi putting his autograph on a fan's Speedo went viral.
After Sunday's victory against Scotland, Kolisi thanked fans who travelled from South Africa to support the Springboks.
“To all the South Africans who came out, thank you so much. It was great to see you in the streets of Edinburgh. We are nothing without you. Wherever we are in the world, you make sure you are there,” Kolisi said.
‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce
Journalist
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has sparked a debate on social media after pictures of him posing in South African flag underwear went viral on social media.
After his team’s impressive 32-15 win over Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday, Kolisi proudly showcased his his patriotic underwear.
Some celebrated Kolisi's carefree expression, attributing it to newfound freedom after his separation from Rachel Kolisi in October.
On Facebook Thembelani Majozi defended Kolisi.
“Judging by the way he looks, I think he is free. Everyone knows marriage is like a prison. He has done it all and has beautiful children. Let Siya live his life. That Speedo has a South African flag. He definitely wore it on purpose and the purpose revealed itself. So what.”
Others were happy that Kolisi looked happy.
Thulani Ndwandwe wrote: “You can see on his face he's been longing to do that for a very long time.”
Ntsako Valoi said: “He's doing what single men do.”
“He's a free man since he's out of marriage,” Facebook user Lesetsa Daniel Mello wrote.
Matt Makhabela interpreted the gesture as a cry for help amid divorce proceedings: “This is a cry for help. The guy is really stressed about his divorce. Stress and depression can make one act crazy sometimes. He realised he messed up.”
Critics worry Kolisi's behaviour may detract from his responsibilities.
“I am OK about him being free, but being free also comes with responsibilities of the brand you carry. Hope he remains disciplined and focused. We have seen too many here going south when there is not a supportive woman on their side. I wish him strength in dealing with the divorce. Maybe he is using any opportunity given to process everything because it is not an easy one,” Zee Ngcambu shared in Facebook.
Elizme du Toit hoped Kolisi would stay on track after separation from Rachel: “Rachel probably tried to keep him on the right path during their marriage.”
In 2021 after the national rugby team claimed victory over Scotland in Edinburgh, a video of Kolisi putting his autograph on a fan's Speedo went viral.
After Sunday's victory against Scotland, Kolisi thanked fans who travelled from South Africa to support the Springboks.
“To all the South Africans who came out, thank you so much. It was great to see you in the streets of Edinburgh. We are nothing without you. Wherever we are in the world, you make sure you are there,” Kolisi said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos