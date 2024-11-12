KZN commissioner orders probe into cop seen hitting man in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Tuesday ordered an immediate investigation which will lead to disciplinary action against a police officer who was captured on video assaulting a man.

In a video taken in the Point area of Durban, a police officer can be seen assaulting a person who seemingly did not pose any danger to the officer. Another officer is seen trying to calm down his colleague.

Mkhwanazi said police officers were not above the law and the police uniform did not give officers any powers to disregard the law and be the law unto themselves.

“If the man in the video had committed any crime, police should have either detained him or effected an arrest, instead of committing the crime of assault,” said Mkhwanazi.