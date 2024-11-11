Two men intercepted by the Hawks on a Cape Town-bound flight five years ago with devices used to commit fraud have forfeited just under R40,000 in cash to the state.
The high court in Cape Town granted the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit a preservation order for the money, seized from Bornside Lunga, 39, and Vusumuzi Siwela, 50, in May 2019.
Lunga and Siwela are out on parole after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the “order was issued on October 31 and received by the Hawks on November 7”.
“During May 2019 information was received that two suspects who were investigated for fraud were flying from Johannesburg to Cape Town with devices that were used to commit fraud,” said Vukubi.
“The suspects were identified and during the search, the devices and cash to the value of R39,483 were seized and a preservation order was granted on the cash.”
TimesLIVE
Men caught on flight with 'fraud tech tools' five years ago forfeit cash to state
Image: 123RF/euregiocontent
TimesLIVE
