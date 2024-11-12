OFF TRACK | New Eastern Cape oil and gas movie has locals aghast
It was honest, objective and accurate, says energy sector viewer
Mesmerising seascapes showing the vast rainbow of our marine animals and a revelation of the deep connection people of the Eastern Cape feel with the ocean appeared to resonate more with a Buffalo City audience than the business-as-usual behaviour of powerful fossil fuel renegades seeking to turn SA into a petrostate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.