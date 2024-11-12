News

Qonce farmer arrested for alleged bribery

By DispatchLIVE - 12 November 2024
Yolisa Linda Hlongwane, 49, appeared in court on corruption charges.
Qonce farmer Yolisa Linda Hlongwane, 49, was granted R500 bail on Tuesday after appearing briefly in the local magistrate's court on corruption charges.

Hlongwane allegedly offered to bribe an immigration official with R2,000 to release her farmworker arrested on Saturday for being an illegal immigrant.

She was arrested by the East London Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit on Monday. 

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Hlongwane was arrested after an undercover operation caught her paying the bribe in Qonce.

“An immigration official received a text message from Hlongwane, offering the bribe,” Mhlakuvana said.

“ An undercover operation was then conducted, leading to Hlongwane's arrest.”

The matter was postponed to January 27 for further investigation.

