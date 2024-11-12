News

Suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Eastern Cape

By DispatchLIVE - 12 November 2024
Two suspects were killed during a shootout with police near Tsolo on Monday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Two alleged cash-in-transit robbers were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police on the N2 near Mhlakulo administrative area outside Tsolo on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said tactical response team (TRT) members intercepted the suspects, who were allegedly plotting a cash-in-transit heist in the Eastern Cape.

Police tracked a Polo Vivo suspected of having links to cash-in-transit robberies in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Members spotted the vehicle on the N2 and stopped it for a search,” Mawisa said.

“The suspects opened fire and police retaliated.”

Police recovered two unlicensed firearms a pistol and a revolver.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition have been opened for investigation.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha commended the police's swift response.

“I am taking my hat off to the police for their prompt response in dealing with these brazen criminals,” Nqatha said.

 “This is another proof that no-one will commit these heinous crimes and not be apprehended or be dealt with decisively when they dare challenge our security personnel.”

