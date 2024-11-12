The University of Cape Town’s (UCT's) Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme has been ranked number one in Africa.
And the programme was ranked seventh globally in the 2024 Better World MBA ranking by Corporate Knights magazine. The annual ranking evaluates 174 leading MBA programmes worldwide, examining their emphasis on sustainability and how they align with the UN's sustainability goals.
UCT Graduate School of Business director Dr Catherine Duggan said the achievement highlighted the institution's rising influence on the global stage and emphasises Africa’s contribution to advancing sustainable business education. Duggan said this year’s ranking represented an advancement for the school as it moved up 20 places from the previous year, surpassing several renowned institutions. She said the curriculum was structured to equip students with practical knowledge in sustainability, strategic planning and adaptive leadership.
“We are proud to be an African business school setting the pace for programmes around the world,” said Duggan. “Understanding impact and sustainability is increasingly a requirement for global business leaders. It has always been an integral part of doing business in Africa and a core element of who we are. We are excited to bring African insights to a global audience of students and decisionmakers.”
Wayne Moodaley, programme director of the full-time MBA at UCT, said: “Our students increasingly view sustainability as central to their careers and purpose.”
UCT's MBA programme best in Africa, seventh globally for sustainability
Achievement highlights continent's 'significant contribution to education'
