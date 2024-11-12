News

WATCH | Vatican unveils AI services for St Peter’s Basilica

By Reuters - 12 November 2024

The Vatican launched artificial intelligence-enabled services for St Peter's Basilica, allowing virtual access to its Renaissance-era architectural treasures for all and enhanced tours for visitors.

A general view of the entrance of a new AI-enhanced exhibition with the dome of the Saint Peter's Basilica in the background on November 9 2024 as the Vatican presents AI-enabled exhibitions developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican.
A general view of the entrance of a new AI-enhanced exhibition with the dome of the Saint Peter's Basilica in the background on November 9 2024 as the Vatican presents AI-enabled exhibitions developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Faithful listen as Pope Francis leads Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican on November 10 2024.
Faithful listen as Pope Francis leads Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican on November 10 2024.
Image: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis shakes hands with Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith at the St Peter's Basilica on November 9 2024 as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith at the St Peter's Basilica on November 9 2024 as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica.
Image: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Visitors look at AI-generated images of the interiors of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Visitors look at AI-generated images of the interiors of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Visitors look at AI-generated images of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of the interiors of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Visitors look at AI-generated images of the interiors of St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Visitors look at AI-generated images of corridors and rooms inside St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican presents a new AI-enhanced experience developed in collaboration with Microsoft for tourists visiting the Basilica at the Vatican, November 9, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Vatican unveils AI services for St. Peter's Basilica | REUTERS
Israel allows aid into Gaza ahead of U.S. deadline for progress | REUTERS