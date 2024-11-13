“It's clear that these allegations are from people who have a personal vendetta with Danny Jordaan,” he said.
Danny Jordaan granted R20,000 bail
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Safa president Danny Jordaan has been granted R20,000 bail. Jordaan was arrested at his home in Joburg on Wednesday.
His co-accused were also granted R20K bail.
He appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on fraud charges alongside co-accused Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling.
Earlier in the day, Jordaan told the court that he had raised R10,000 for bail.
Granting the trio bail, magistrate Phillip Venter said: “The court has heard all the [bail] applications, and I listened to the respondents [state] who are not opposing bail. It is safe to say all the applicants were verified and that the applicants are not flight risks,” he said.
Jordaan was ordered to keep his passport because of his job.
He said he intends to plead not guilty.
“I have not committed those offences. I have no intention to live abroad. It is in the interest of justice for me to get bail. My release will not disturb public order,” he said.
Neethling told the court that the charges were set to fight “Safa internal battles”.
“It's clear that these allegations are from people who have a personal vendetta with Danny Jordaan,” he said.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said between 2014 and 2018, Jordaan used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his protection and a public relations company, Grit Communication, owned by Neethling, without authorisation from the association's board.
Outside court, members of #NotInMyName International were picketing, demanding Jordaan to be removed from his position as Safa president.
On Tuesday, Sowetan reported that Jordaan filed an urgent application to interdict his arrest and prosecution.
The application will be heard on Thursday at Johannesburg high court.
The matter has been postponed to December 5.
SowetanLIVE
