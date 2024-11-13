Stats SA's recent report showing the unemployment rate dropped by 1.4% from 33.5% in Q2 2024 to 32.1% in Q3 2024 has been met with scepticism by some political parties.
While the decline may seem promising, opposition parties raised concern that the number of unemployed individuals remains alarmingly high, with millions without jobs.
According to the statistics, there was growth of 294,000 in the number of employed persons to 16.9-million, while there was a decrease of 373,000 in the number of unemployed persons to 8-million.
The EFF said the rise in employment numbers is insufficient given the country's persistent economic challenges.
“This modest rise fails to address the fundamental economic challenges faced by millions of South Africans, specially black women and young people who continue to bear the brunt of government failures and systemic inequality,” said EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.
She labelled the drop as “deceptive,” saying it doesn't reflect real economic growth.
The number of economically inactive individuals increased by 214,000 in Q3 2024 compared to Q2 2024.
“This stark increase highlights the deepening disillusionment and economic exclusion under the current government, which has utterly failed to stimulate meaningful economic activity and job creation,” Mathys said.
‘Despite the drop, unemployment remains high’: Opposition parties not moved by quarter improvement
GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron acknowledged the increase in employment numbers as an improvement, but emphasised celebrations are premature given the persistently high unemployment rate.
“South Africa is stuck in an economic growth crisis, trapping millions of South Africans in unemployment and unacceptable levels of poverty, more specially young and black South Africans. We simply have no choice but to implement a basic income grant. As we have highlighted before, unless the country can achieve a sustained economic growth rate of 5% to 6% per annum, South Africa will not be able to meaningfully reduce unemployment,” Herron said.
Youth aged 15 to 24 years and 25 to 34 years continue to have the highest unemployment rates at 60.2% and 40.4% respectively, Stats SA revealed.
ActionSA welcomed the slight improvement but called for more comprehensive measures to address the unemployment crisis.
“It must be noted we remain in an unemployment crisis, and bold measures are required to address this. Of particular concern is the high youth unemployment which has continued to increase.
“Behind the horrific unemployment statistics are real stories and real lives, stories of economic hardship, despair, hopelessness, dashed dreams and lost agency. We need bold initiatives to address unemployment figures. We simply cannot continue business as usual,” said ActionSA MP Alan Beesley.
The ANC celebrated the latest employment figures.
National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said: “The report demonstrates the significant strides in job creation and economic stabilisation, which are testament to the ANC's ongoing economic transformation initiatives as intended in our 2024 election manifesto.
“These milestones underscore the ANC's commitment to economic transformation and poverty alleviation as we work towards a non-racial, prosperous South Africa that reflects our enduring values.”
