Eastern Cape records welcome drop in unemployment

Province shows highest gain in jobs compared with other provinces in third quarter

By ASANDA NINI - 13 November 2024

While it remains stubbornly above the country’s average, the Eastern Cape’s unemployment rate is declining at an encouraging pace, with more than 83,000 jobseekers having found work between July and September. ..

