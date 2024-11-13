News

Man arrested after body of missing girl, 15, found at Limpopo plantation

Injuries suggest she had been raped

13 November 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The suspect is due to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a charge of murder. Stock photo.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after the naked body of a missing 15-year-old girl was discovered at Khalavha plantation in the Vhembe district in Limpopo.

The suspect is due to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a charge of murder.

According to police, the girl was reported missing on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the teenager was last seen driving with the suspect on Monday and never returned home.

Ledwaba said a search operation was immediately activated, but the missing girl was not found. 

“The next day her naked body was found with injuries that suggested she had been raped. Emergency medical services personnel certified the victim dead on their arrival,” Ledwaba said.

He said police opened a case of murder and more charges may be added pending the outcome of the investigation. 

