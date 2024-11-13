Two suspects implicated in the murder of alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman are expected to bring bail applications next month.
Johannes Hendrik Jacobs, 53, and Gert Johannes Bezuidenhout, 37, appeared briefly in the George magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Lifman was fatally shot in a parking lot at the Garden Route shopping centre on November 3.
The suspects, who face a premeditated murder charge, were arrested hours after the shooting near Uniondale, about 110km from the crime scene.
Their case is scheduled to return to court on December 12 and 13.
Mark Lifman murder suspects set to apply for bail in December
Image: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
